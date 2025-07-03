Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $529,562,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.84.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

