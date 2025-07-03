Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Novem Group raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 12,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.