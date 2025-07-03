Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

