Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

