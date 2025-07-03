Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

