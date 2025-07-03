ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 141 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.61 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.40. The firm has a market cap of $210.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

