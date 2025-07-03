McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

