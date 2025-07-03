Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Amgen were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $296.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

