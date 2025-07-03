D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $66,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.6%

CVX stock opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.