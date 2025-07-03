Clark Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,154 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

