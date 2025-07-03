Values Added Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total value of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,203. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5%

MA opened at $561.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

