Able Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

