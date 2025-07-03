Smart Money Group LLC Buys 574 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $462.82 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.96 and its 200-day moving average is $466.07. The stock has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

