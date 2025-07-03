Clark Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clark Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.