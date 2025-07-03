Values Added Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

