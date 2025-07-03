Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 75 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $372.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

