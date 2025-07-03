The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $372.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

