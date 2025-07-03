Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,288 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

