Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,284.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,200.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,031.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

