Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.1% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 394,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE WMT opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $779.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

