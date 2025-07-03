Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

VOO stock opened at $570.29 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $571.14. The company has a market cap of $700.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $540.21 and a 200-day moving average of $534.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

