Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $305.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.50. The company has a market capitalization of $500.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

