RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Stake Reduced by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in RTX by 14,838.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

RTX Stock Up 0.2%

RTX stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.42 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

