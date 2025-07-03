Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.7% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $570.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $540.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $571.42. The company has a market capitalization of $700.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

