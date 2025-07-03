North Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,588,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $135.01 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

