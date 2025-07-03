Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $14.66 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.73.

NYSE GS opened at $715.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $718.73. The company has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $609.88 and its 200 day moving average is $589.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

