Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 829 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,213,699,000 after purchasing an additional 370,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,695,000 after buying an additional 414,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after buying an additional 268,278 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,328 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $105.54 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average is $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

