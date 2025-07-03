Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,912,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

