Values Added Financial LLC Buys 98 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average of $142.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile



PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

