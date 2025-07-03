North Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.01 and its 200-day moving average is $302.40. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

