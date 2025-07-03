Able Wealth Management LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Able Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

