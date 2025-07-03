Trustees of Dartmouth College Purchases Shares of 250,000 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.4% of Trustees of Dartmouth College’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

