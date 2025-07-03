Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 23.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $90.98 on Thursday. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is 70.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

