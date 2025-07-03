First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 39,917 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

