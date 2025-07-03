Smart Money Group LLC Sells 19,149 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smart Money Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,149 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $206.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $206.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

