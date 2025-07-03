First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 216.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:PNC opened at $195.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.