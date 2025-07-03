Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,625 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,959 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

