R.H. Investment Group LLC Sells 457 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

R.H. Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 4.9% of R.H. Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. R.H. Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novem Group grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.5% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $82.37 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.