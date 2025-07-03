R.H. Investment Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

R.H. Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 3.7% of R.H. Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. R.H. Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.