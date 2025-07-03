R.H. Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

R.H. Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 5.7% of R.H. Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. R.H. Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $779.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

