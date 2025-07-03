Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $320,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total value of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,284.86 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $546.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,200.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,031.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.58.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.