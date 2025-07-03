Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 127,016 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

