Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VWO opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.