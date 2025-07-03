The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 97,038 shares during the quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,136,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 192,871 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $122.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.