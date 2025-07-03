Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 373.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.