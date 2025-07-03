Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.77 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Philip Morris International by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $176.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.86.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Get Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.