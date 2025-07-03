Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.0%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $233.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day moving average of $190.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $233.82.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

