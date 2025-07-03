Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.45 and a 200-day moving average of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.