Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VB opened at $241.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.