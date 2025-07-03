Keybank National Association OH Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,056 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,062,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $21,774,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

